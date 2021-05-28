Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, and Watch Active 2 Get New Software Update

Samsung has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The latest software update for the Galaxy S21 trio brings the June 2021 security patch, while the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 are receiving an incremental update.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy S21 trio that brings June 2021 security patch. Releasing a security patch ahead of the month is not something new to Samsung, the same happened with the May security patch.

Galaxy S21 series phones are the first to receive the June 2021 security patch. The update is currently rolling out in South Korea carrying firmware versions G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8 respectively for Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. As of now, Samsung has not detailed the June 2021 security patch, so the list of bugs fixed is currently unknown. Usually, it gets revealed in the first week of the month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Just after the Galaxy S21, Samsung started rolling out the June 2021 security patch to Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It carries firmware version F707BXXS3DUE1 and rolling out in various European countries – Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Hungary, the UK, Switzerland, Romania, the Netherlands, and Spain. The rollout has just begun, so it may few days to reach your smartphone. You can manually check for the latest update by navigating to Settings > Software updates and then tap on Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 are receiving their second update in the same month. The first one brought improvements to system reliability, Wi-Fi, and Messaging App. The latest update is still based on Tizen 5.5.0.2. It brings device stability improvements and some minor visual changes which include enhancements to ‘auto walking/running’ icons and ‘Inactive Alert’ icon. If you own any of these smartwatches, then install the update by navigating to Galaxy Wearable App > Watch Software Update > Download and Install.