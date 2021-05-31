Unisoc-Powered Nokia C30 Model Variants Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification

The upcoming Nokia C30 smartphone variants have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification suggesting that the launch is not too far from here.

HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch Nokia C30 in China. Today, we have spotted the smartphone variants on the Bluetooth SIG certification. It reveals that C30 has 6 variants that have model numbers – Nokia TA-1357, TA-1345, TA-1359, TA-1360, TA-1369, and TA-1377.

Also Read: Verizon Moto G Power Gets Android 11; Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Nokia 3 V Get New Software Update

The Bluetooth SIG listing further confirms that the device Bluetooth is 4.2 standard. A recent leak revealed that NokiaC30 will soon head to China with a 6,000mAh massive battery. It also revealed the rear design of the phone, which shows a circular rear camera module housing 2 sensors. A fingerprint scanner is present below the camera setup and the LED flash on the left.

News: Two new Nokia Cseries smartphones with G10/G20-grade battery are coming soon, one of which will also come to mainland China. (Source: https://t.co/KHtwtLk2B3) pic.twitter.com/jZXViAM1F5 — nokibar (@baidunokibar) May 18, 2021

The smartphone has the main speaker on its rear side. The top portion of the Nokia C30 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the charging port should be there at the bottom. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the phone.

Apart from C30, there is another C-series phone in the works dubbed Nokia C20 Plus. Rumors are that both the phone will debut in the Chinese market and very less likely to launch in India. But, the model numbers TA-1359 and TA-1377 have also appeared on Global Certification Forum (GCF) and Russian EEC certifications, which hints that the C30 might come to several other markets apart from China.

The Bluetooth SIG listing also reveals that C30 will still be powered by Unisoc powered chipset. It was earlier expected that, unlike Nokia C10 and C20, the upcoming C30 might get MediaTek / Qualcomm chipset, but the company wants to stick with Unisoc SoC, at least for C30.

Also Read: Realme RMX3261 Design and Key Specifications Revealed via FCC Listing

As of now, there is no word from the company regarding the launch of Nokia C30 / C20 Plus. But, we can expect to hear the launch announcement soon, as the device has bagged multiple certifications.

Featured Image: Nokia C20