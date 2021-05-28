Realme RMX3261 Design and Key Specifications Revealed via FCC Listing

A new Realme smartphone with model number RMX3261 spotted on FCC certification reveals its design and key specifications

Realme RMX3261 has now obtained certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authority. The FCC listing front and rear design of the smartphone and some key specifications too. Realme RMX3261 has already received certification from IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and now FCC. Getting multiple certifications hints that the launch is getting closer.

Also Read: 2 New Xiaomi Phones and a Redmi Phone Get Certified by Russian EEC

The marketing name of Realme RMX3261 is currently unknown. FCC listing reveals that the device has a square camera setup housing 3 sensors and an LED flash. There’s a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. The front panel appears flat and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The power button and volume rockers are on the left of the phone and the sim tray can be seen on the left which has 2 Nano-SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot for additional storage.

Further, the FCC listing reveals that Realme RMX3261 packs a 4,880mAh battery and boots Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone measures 173.9 x 75.96mm (height*width). FCC listing does not reveal the moniker, but hints at an imminent launch.

Recent reports have revealed that Realme is also gearing up to launch smartphones powered by Snapdragon 778 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets. There is not much known about these smartphones but a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that these two will be unveiled on June 18.

Also Read: Upcoming OPPO A16 (CPH2269) Appears with Key Specs at FCC Certification

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands globally and it continues to expand its portfolio from to time. Recently, it announced “Dizo” as the first brand under Realme’s TechLife ecosystem. It is an Indian-based brand that will launch products under the following categories – Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care, and Accessories. The brand is yet to announce anything regarding the launch of the first product.