Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy F34, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy M33 Get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update

Samsung has continuously released One UI updates to different Galaxy models, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, S21 FE and more.

Now it’s the turn of a few other Galaxy devices as well and let’s check out the updates received by different phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Receives Android 14 (One UI 6.0) Update in the US

The Galaxy S23 FE has already attained an Android 14 (One UI 6) update in some markets during the last few weeks. The update has been now rolled out in the US where the S23 FE with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is available for sale. Belonging to the Galaxy S23 lineup, the S23 FE is receiving all the features and enhancements of One UI 6 that are accessible on flagship devices of the Galaxy lineup.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Users Get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) Update in India and Several Other Countries

The past week witnessed Samsung’s release of the Android 14 update to the flagship tablet – Galaxy Tab S9 FE. During the update’s release, it was restricted to the European market only. However, it has now surfaced in various regions including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Australia. The update has the firmware version i.e. X516BXXU1BWK9.

Galaxy F34 Receives Android 14 and One UI 6.0 Update

Galaxy F34 5G is the newest smartphone to receive the update of Android 14. This update for the mentioned smartphone is now available in India. The update’s size is 2.2 GB and the firmware version is E346BXXUBWL1.

Galaxy S21 FE Users Receive Android 14 and One UI 6.0 Update in India

Snapdragon 888-powered Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives the Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update in India. The update’s approximate download size is 2.44 GB and the corresponding firmware version is G990B2XXU5FWK3. The phone’s Exynos version hasn’t yet received the update. However, it is expected to be before this month end.

Galaxy M33 Users in India Obtain Android 14 (One UI 6.0) Update

The update of Android 14 is already out for the Galaxy M33 in Ukraine and Russia. Now this update has been rolled out to these phones in India. The update’s download size is approx. 2.2 GB and the firmware version is M336BUXXU5DWK6.