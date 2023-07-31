Samsung Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926) and S24 Ultra (SM-S928) Battery Specs Revealed; S24+ Appears on Geekbench

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone with the SM-S926 model number has emerged in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The Samsung SM-S926 is an entirely new phone, which hasn’t been spotted before. The Galaxy S23 Plus, which debuted earlier this year, has the SM-S916 model number. Hence, in all likelihood, the SM-S926 that has been spotted on Geekbench today could be the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Apart from appearing on Geekbench, the devices have also been spotted in the database of the TUV certification.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Geekbench listing

The alleged Galaxy S24 Plus has appeared with an upcoming Qualcomm chip, which has the “Pineapple” codename. Reports have claimed that the chip will debut in the market as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has Adreno 750 GPU, a prime CPU core working at 3.30GHz, three CPU cores clocking at 3.15GHz, two CPU cores operating at 2.96GHz, and 2 CPU cores running at 2.27GHz. There is a possibility that this could be a customized version of the chipset, which could be dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

The same chip is likely to power the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra. However, other flagship phones, such as the Xiaomi 14 series, Vivo X100 Pro+, OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 series, and so on that are expected to feature the same chip may have a version with a lower prime CPU core.

The Geekbench listing further reveals that the S24+ is equipped with 8GB of RAM and Android 14 OS. It scored 2233 and 6661 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively.

Coming back to the Galaxy S24 Plus, the device has also appeared in the database of TUV certification. The listing has revealed that the device will pack a 4,855mAh battery with model number EB-BS928ABY, which indicates that its typical value could be 5,000mAh. The listing has no information on the phone’s fast charging capabilities. However, rumors surrounding it claim that it will support 45W fast charging.

As can be seen in the slideshow above, the SM-S928U, which appears to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has also received TUV certification. It reveals the presence of a 4,855mAh (rated value) battery with model number EB-BS926ABY. This indicates that the battery of the Ultra model will be bigger than the S24+. It may house a 5,100mAh (typical value) battery. Rumors have it that the device will offer 65W fast charging, which means it will be the fast-charging phone from Samsung.