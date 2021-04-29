Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (SM-T225C) Full Specs, Images Revealed Through TENAA

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with model number SM-T225C has received approval from the TENAA authority of China.

At the end of March, a popular tipster had shared the key specifications of the device. He had also shared the renders of the tablet to reveal its appearance. The specs and images of the Tab A7 Lite that have appeared at TENAA corroborate with its recent leaks.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8mm and weighs 300 grams. It is expected to arrive in China in colors like black and silver. The device is fitted with an 8.68-inch LCD panel that offers 800 x 1340 pixels.

The listing states that the Tab A7 Lite is powered by a processor that clocks at 2.3GHz. This SoC could be the Helio P22T chipset. The device is expected to arrive in 3 GB and 4GB RAM versions in China.

The tablet may arrive in Chinese markets in 32 GB and 64 GB storage options. It will be featuring a microSD card slot for additional storage. The tablet could be equipped with Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is expected to house a 5,100mAh rated battery. Reports have claimed that it could be coming with support for 15W charging through USB-C. It has a front-facing camera of 2-megapixel. The rear side of the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera, which is devoid of a flash.

The product page of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has gone live on Samsung Russia’s website. Rumors are rife that it may debut in June in Russia. However, the TENAA certification of the device suggests that it may soon go official in China. At present, there is no word on the pricing of the device.