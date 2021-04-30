Samsung Galaxy M32 4G (SM-M325FV) Appears with MediaTek Helio G80 at Geekbench

A new Samsung phone with model number SM-M325FV has emerged on Geekbench. Samsung Galaxy M32 is an upcoming M-series phone from Samsung.

The model number of the device suggests that it could be arriving in the market with the Galaxy M32 moniker. It was reported earlier this month that it could be arriving with a massive battery like its predecessor Galaxy M31/M31s smartphone. It appears that the arrival of the smartphone could be close at hand as it has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (SM-T225C) Full Specs, Images Revealed Through TENAA

The listing states that Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a MediaTek chip, which is mentioned with its MT6769V/CT model number. It appears that the phone is powered by the Helio G85 mid-range chipset. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS.

In the single-core test, the handset scored 361 and it recorded a score of 1254 in the multi-core test. Apart from these details, the Geekbench listing has no information on its other specs. The Galaxy M32 could be coming with a 6,000mAh battery and it might be based on the Galaxy A32 smartphone that went official earlier this year.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Gets Android 11; Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A42 5G Get New Security Patch Updates

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a 4G LTE phone that features a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The Galaxy A32 has a front camera of 20-megapixel. Its rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens.

The Helio G80 chipset powers the device with up to 8 GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 128 GB of native storage. It runs on Android 11 OS and it has a dedicated slot for adding a microSD card.

Featured Image: Galaxy M12