Verizon Motorola Moto G Stylus Gets Android 11; Galaxy A50, Tab A, Watch Active2 and Watch3 Get New Security Patch Update

Verizon is sending a new software update to Motorola Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab A50, Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch), Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3

Motorola Moto G Stylus on the Verizon network is now receiving Android 11. On the other hand, Samsung is also updating its Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab A50, Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch), Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3 with a new security patch.

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Verizon-powered Motorola Moto G Stylus starts receiving Android 11 update. This is the 7th system update for the device. In addition to Android 11 goodies, the update brings February 2021 security patch for better system protection. Talking about the changes, the update brings Chat bubbles, improved device controls, priority conversations on lock screen, improved media controls, and allows one-time permission to apps that need your mic, camera, or location, which adds an extra layer of security.

Software Version for Motorola Moto G Stylus: RPR31.Q1-56-9

Samsung Galaxy A50

Verizon is sending the 19th system update to Samsung Galaxy A50 that brings April 2021 security patch. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features or UI changes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch)

This is the system update number 7 for Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch). It brings the latest security patch released in April 2021. Apart from this, the update log does not mention any other changes. So, don’t expect to see some new feature, performance boost, or UI changes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4-inch): QP1A.190711.020.T307USQU5BUA3

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2

Verizon is sending a new software update to the Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2. As per the changelog, the update for both devices brings the most up-to-date Android security patches. Notably, the latest update for Galaxy Watch Active2 is rolling out for both the dial variants, 40mm and 44mm.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Watch3: R845/R855USQU1BUD1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm): R835USQU1CUD1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm): R825USQU1CUD1

