Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X910) spotted on Geekbench before launch in July

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with the SM-X910 model number has appeared in the database of Geekbench ahead of its rumored launch in July. To be precise, it is the Wi-Fi-only variant of the device.

Reports have revealed that the SM-X916B and SM-X916N are the model numbers of the 5G and South Korean versions of the flagship tablet. Here is a look at the details that have emerged through the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Geekbench listing

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s Wi-Fi only appears with the 3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset on Geekbench 6. It is the same chip that powers the Galaxy S23 series of flagship phones. Although the name of the chip is not directly mentioned in the listing, the CPU and GPU details that are available on it are enough to confirm that it will come equipped with the aforementioned SoC.

The Geekbench listing further mentions that the device is equipped with 12GB of RAM and Android 13. The latter is said to be overlaid with the latest One UI 5.1.1. In the single-core test of the Geekbench 6, the device scored 2086 points. It recorded a score of 5686 points in the multi-core test.

Samsung recently confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in Seoul, South Korea. Some reports have claimed that it will take place on July 26 or July 27. There is a possibility that the company may also hold a dedicated launch event in the US a couple of days later.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked will be used to announce multiple products. Some of the expected products include the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.