Diablo 4: New Short Stories Series and Freebies Get Added To The Game

From interesting freebies to short stories that expand on a lore, Diablo 4 players have a lot to look forward to!

Diablo 4 developers have released a lot of new content for the game. Two short stories, which have just been released in the game, give players a glimpse of the story behind the cash shop in the game. A bunch of freebies, too, have been rolled out for the game.

The two short stories have been penned by authors who have several awards to their credit. Each of the two stories serves the same purpose. They expand on the lore of the cash shop. While the first story titled ‘Witness’ delved deep into in-game store vendor Tejal’s backstory, the second story titled ‘The Toll of Darkness and Light’ puts the spotlight on Klath-Ulna.

Both stories are quite interesting in their own ways. While the first story is about how Tejal’s home was destroyed and the circumstances which led her to become Hedaji, the second story takes us through all that Klath-Ulna did to conquer the town of Saint’s Calling.

Diablo 4 players must have been quite surprised to see companion short stories being released in the game. One is, however, quite sure that nobody would have an issue with it. In fact, fans who enjoy the experience of reading or experiencing the stories behind certain elements in the game would be happy to see such developments taking place in the game.

As far as the freebies are concerned, there is a lot for players to look forward to on that front. The first freebie will remain accessible to players till June 11 and offer Rogue and Necromancer players items like the Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors and Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger. Between June 19 and June 25, Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor will also be rolled out.