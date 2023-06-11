Vivo Y27 5G (V2248) Appears on Geekbench After Bagging Several Other Certifications Recently

Vivo is working on the launch of its Vivo Y27 as an affordable smartphone. The 4G variant of the Vivo Y27 smartphone has the model number V2249 whereas the 5G variant has the model number V2248.

Vivo Y27 5G has been benchmarked on Geekbench with Dimensity 700 chipset which is denoted by MT6833. This is expected to be rebranded as Dimensity 6020 SoC. The phone has scored 595 and 1770 points in single-core and multi-core scores.

The smartphone appeared on the NCC website revealing its images while the Google Play Console and Google Play Supported Devices List confirmed the model name and moniker. According to the NCC website listing, the greenish-colored smartphone appears flat on the sides, front and back. The smartphone has a rectangular camera setup comprising two big rings for the sensors as well an LED flash. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that is supported by a charger with a 44W fast charging capacity.

Also Read: Vivo V29 5G (V2250) Benchmarked with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and 8GB RAM

The Google Play Supported Devices List also indicated that the Vivo Y275G has another number variant V2302, which is yet to be announced. On the other hand, V2249 belongs to Vivo Y27 4G and it was found on the TKDN website and has also received TUV certification.

The Google Play Console listing gives further details on some key specifications of the smartphone. The Vivo handset will be equipped with Full HD+ resolution and there will be a punch hole cutout at the front for the selfie camera. The listing also reveals that the smartphone is equipped with a Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor. Two of the eight cores clock at 2.2GHz while the other six cores have a clocking frequency of 2.0 GHz. The Vivo Y27 5G also incorporates a Mali G57 GPU with 6GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Android 13 out of the box. The RAM and Android details have further been ascertained on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The phone has bagged certifications from EEC, Bluetooth SIG, NCC and TKDN as well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Some display specs have also been highlighted on the Google Play Console listing. These specs indicate that the display has a resolution of 1080 x 2388 and a screen density of 440 DPI.

Also Read: Moto G53j 5G, Moto G53s 5G and Moto G53y 5G Spotted in Multiple Certifications

Interestingly, the 5G model is the rebranded version of the Vivo Y36 5G that the manufacturer released recently and has the same model number. This smartphone features a 6.44-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It comes with a 50MP primary sensor along with an LED flash and a 2MP depth lens at the rear.

Featured Image: Vivo Y27 5G