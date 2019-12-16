Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715F) Bags Wi-Fi Certification

The SM-G715F that is believed to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone has bagged approval from the Wi-Fi Alliance certification body.

The SM-G715FN that is believed to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone has bagged approved from the Wi-Fi Alliance certification body. The existence of the phone was revealed two months ago. Last month, the same phone had appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform. Now that the SM-G715F has bagged Wi-Fi certification, it seems to be gradually heading towards its launch.

Also Read: [Update: More Certifications] Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite Receive Bluetooth SIG Certification; Release Imminent

The Wi-Fi certification of the SM-G715FN/DS reveals that it supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and it is preloaded with Android 10 OS. Apart from these details, no other information is available on the Wi-Fi certification listing of the SM-G715FN/DS phone.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The upcoming Samsung SM-G715FN was spotted Geekbench last month. The listing revealed that it had scored 346 and 1201 respectively in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5. The benchmarking platform revealed that it runs on Android 10 OS and is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz along with 4 GB of RAM.

The phone exists in two variants. The international variant has a model number of SM-G715D and its European has SM-G715FN model number. The report had also claimed that the South Korean company is testing the handset with Android 10 OS.

Also Read: [Updt: More Certifications] Samsung Galaxy A01 (SM-A015F/DS) with Dual Rear Camera and 3000 mAh Battery Passes FCC

While the model number SM-G715F didn’t show any similarity to Samsung’s current naming schemes, it appeared similar to the Galaxy A71 phone that has a model number of SM-A715 smartphone. However, a recent tweet from XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman had claimed that the Samsung SM-G715F could be the Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone and it will come to European markets preinstalled with Android 10 OS.

SM-G715F seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro. It'll be coming to Europe and will launch with Android 10. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 14, 2019

Samsung had released Galaxy XCover 4 smartphone earlier this year. It had arrived as entry-level phone with IP67 certified waterproof and dust-resistant chassis. Hence, there is a possibility that the XCover Pro smartphone that has appeared in news recently could be a budget-friendly phone arriving with an IP67/68 rated chassis.