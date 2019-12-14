[Update: More Certifications] Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite Receive Bluetooth SIG Certification; Release Imminent

The upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770) and Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F) smartphones have received certification from the Bluetooth SIG body.

[Updated: Dec 14, 2019] The Galaxy S10 Lite phone has been certified in Thailand’s NBTC certification. The listing in the certification site confirms just the moniker of the phone, which was pretty clear already.

[Original: Dec 4, 2019]

The Bluetooth certification confirms that they will arrive with Bluetooth 5.0. More importantly, the Bluetooth listings also confirm the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite monikers.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones have been in rumors since the past few weeks. It is being speculated that the Galaxy S10 Lite may debut in some markets as Galaxy A91. On the other side, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be arriving in some regions as Galaxy A81.

Galaxy S10 Lite

The Galaxy S10 Lite has appeared on Geekbench in the recent past through which it was revealed that it will be arriving with Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The phone will be loaded with Android 10 OS. The smartphone has bagged necessary certifications from Wi-Fi Alliance, India’s BIS agency and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Rumors have it that the S10 Lite will come with specs like 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with top-center position punch-hole, 128 GB of storage, 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been spotted with specs like Exynos 990 (Exynos 9810), 6 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS on Geekbench. Only a few details on the specs of the Note 10 Lite are available yet. The smartphone is rumored to come equipped with a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display.

The CAD renders of the phone revealed by 91mobiles have confirmed the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, being a Note series device, it will be coming with an S-Pen stylus. The launch date of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are currently under the wraps but they are expected to go live before the end of this year.

