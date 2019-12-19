Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715) is Now FCC Approved; Key Details Revealed

Recent reports revealed that Samsung is working on Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715) smartphone.

The handset has recently bagged certification from Wi-Fi Alliance and has also appeared on Geekbench. Fresh information reveals that the SM-G715FN/DS model has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715FN/DS) phone’s listing on FCC reveals that it measures 160 x 77mm. The phone measures 173mm diagonally. The display of the phone measures 160mm diagonally which indicates that it could be equipped with a display around 6.3 inches.

The XCover Pro smartphone comes with support for connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+ and NFC. There seems to be an inaccuracy in the size of the battery mentioned in the FCC documents of SM-G715FN/DS. FCC label report states that it has a 1,500mAh battery. The battery model number is EB-BG15BBE.

The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench 5 with some of its specs. The listing had revealed that the phone is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The device was found to be running on Android 10 OS. in the single-core test, it had scored 346 points and it had recorded a score of 1201 in the multi-core test. The specifications that have appeared so far suggest that the XCover Pro could be a budget-friendly smartphone.

There is no information available on the other specifications and pricing of the Galaxy XCover Pro. It could be one of the Samsung phones that may debut in the first quarter of 2020. Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of XCover Pro. Being an XCover, it may arrive with a water-resistant and a dustproof chassis like the XCover 4 handset. Hopefully, more details on the XCover Pro will appear in the coming weeks.

