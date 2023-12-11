Samsung Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy Fit3, Asus ROG Phone 8, 8 Pro, Zenfone 11 Ultra BTSIG Certified

Samsung Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy Fit3, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Series, and Zenfone 11 Ultra Surface on Bluetooth SIG certification site ahead of official launch.

As the year draws to a close, the tech sphere buzzes with anticipation as Samsung and ASUS gear up for their imminent device launches. Recent appearances on the Bluetooth SIG certification site have unveiled exciting new models, including the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Fit3, along with the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series and the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

Galaxy XCover7 & Galaxy Fit3

The Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Fit3, identified with model numbers SM-G556B and SM-R390 respectively, have emerged without divulging specific details. However, the appearance strongly suggests an impending official launch. Notably, leaked renders of the Galaxy XCover7, revealed as a rugged smartphone, hint at its robust build. Additionally, the Galaxy XCover7 made an appearance on the Geekbench database, uncovering its processor as the Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The upcoming Galaxy Fit3 promises a larger display compared to its predecessor, offering color choices of Grey, Gold, and Black.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series & Zenfone 11

Meanwhile, ASUS is preparing to unveil the ROG Phone 8 series, comprising the ROG Phone 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Pro Ultimate. These devices, represented by model numbers AI2401_C/D/A, AI2401_A/C/F, and AI2401_H, were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, yet specifics remain undisclosed. Notably, the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s presence raises speculation about the potential convergence or coexistence of the ROG and Zenfone series, despite earlier rumors suggesting the Zenfone line’s discontinuation.

The anticipation surrounding the ROG Phone 8 series mirrors the success of its predecessors, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The previous iteration featured a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a remarkable 165Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, these devices boasted up to 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and a robust 6,000mAh battery supporting rapid 65W charging.

While these recent certifications offer glimpses of the impending releases, specific details about the devices remain shrouded in mystery, heightening excitement for the official launch.

Stay tuned for further updates as Samsung and ASUS prepare to unveil their latest offerings in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Xcover7