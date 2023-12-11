Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Gets Android 14; Galaxy S23 Series and Note 20 Series Get Software Updates

Samsung continues its rollout of updates across various Galaxy models, with the Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy S23, and Note 20 series seeing significant software enhancements.

Galaxy M14 5G Receives Android 14 Upgrade and One UI 6.0 Update in Asian Markets

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now benefiting from the much-anticipated One UI 6.0 update that’s based on Android 14. This rollout spans several Asian countries including UAE, Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq and Saudi. This update introduces software version M146BXXU2BWK8 and includes the Nov 2023 security patch. Users in these regions can access the update via Settings » Software update or opt for manual installation through the firmware file.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy S23 Series Get Security Updates

This update brings an array of enhancements to the Galaxy M14 5G, featuring a revamped Quick Panel layout, new fonts, redesigned emojis, and additional widgets like Custom Camera & Weather Insights. The stock apps also see substantial updates, promising a more enriched user experience.

Galaxy S23 Series Receives December 2023 Security Update in the US

The Galaxy S23 series is making strides in security, with the December 2023 security update now available for factory-unlocked models in the US. Initially limited to carrier-locked versions, this update, carrying firmware version S91xU1UES2BWKA, is now accessible across various carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. The update, aimed at rectifying 75 security vulnerabilities, primarily focuses on enhancing device security without introducing additional features or performance enhancements.

Galaxy Note 20 Lineup Picks Up December 2023 Security Update

While the focus remains on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 updates, Samsung prioritizes security by delivering the December 2023 security patch to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. These devices, no longer eligible for major OS upgrades, continue to receive monthly security updates. The update, comprising fixes for 75 security flaws, includes patches for vulnerabilities identified in Android, Samsung’s software, and specific Exynos chips.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G (SM-X300, SM-X306B) Bags Multiple Certifications

Users in South American nations can access the update via Settings » Software.

Stay tuned for further updates as Samsung gears up for the anticipated One UI 6.1 release, likely coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series.