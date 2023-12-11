Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G (SM-X300, SM-X306B) Bags Multiple Certifications

Samsung enthusiasts await the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, and recent TDRA and FCC certifications have shed light on its anticipated features.

The FCC certification uncovered two variants: the 5G model (SM-X306B) and the Wi-Fi-only version (SM-X300), both boasting internal storage of 128GB, expandable via microSD by up to 64GB. Additionally, this rugged tablet will support the S-Pen stylus and arrive with a 15W charger, enhancing its versatility and productivity.

The same phone has also bagged UAE’s TDRA certification for the model number SM-X306B. It has also been certified by the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) body of South Korea.

Notably, a sneak peek during testing hints at a sleek design, possibly in black or grey color options. While specifics remain limited, expectations are high for further revelations as the launch date approaches.

The tablet’s appearance on the Geekbench database, for the SM-X306B model, unveiled some performance insights. Running on Android 14 and equipped with 6GB of RAM, it demonstrated commendable scores of 1022 in the single-core test and 2815 in the multi-core test, promising efficient functionality for users.

Contrasting with its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, this upcoming iteration could sport a substantial 10,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the Active4 Pro’s 7600mAh capacity. However, detailed specifications and other enhancements are yet to be fully disclosed, keeping anticipation high among tech enthusiasts.

The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, featuring a 10.1-inch TFT LCD with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and options of 4GB/6GB RAM, set a precedent for durability and functionality. Its 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and support for essential sensors like fingerprint recognition, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass, highlighted its utility across various professional fields.

As Samsung prepares to unveil the Galaxy Tab Active 5, expectations soar for a device that amalgamates durability, functionality, and innovation. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date draws near, promising an exciting addition to Samsung’s tablet lineup.

Featured Image: Galaxy Tab Active 4 pro