Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC Benchmarked on Geekbench

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B) has popped up on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

It is a 5G-ready version of the Galaxy Z Flip that debuted earlier this year. The original Z Flip came with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Geekbench listing reveals the presence of Snapdragon 865 inside the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s Geekbench listing mentions it is powered by Qualcomm’s ‘kona’ processor. Past reports have revealed that the ‘kona’ is associated with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The listing states that it has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The clamshell phone is loaded with Android 10 OS and it is expected to feature the latest edition of Samsung’s One UI skin. The SoC of the phone is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, it recorded a score of 970 and it reached a score of 3220 in the multi-core test.

The battery details of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G recently appeared on China’s 3C certification platform. The handset is expected to come with a dual-part battery with a total capacity of 3,300mAh. Individually, the EB-BF707ABY battery has 2,500mAh size and the other EB-BF707ABY has 700mAh size. The original Galaxy Z Flip also came with a 3,300mAh battery.

Since the device is a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip that launched earlier this year, it is likely that the only major difference between the two devices is the inclusion of Snapdragon 865 SoC. Recent leaks have revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be arriving in three colors such as black, white and copper.

There is no word on the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The clamshell phone is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone on August 5.