[Updated:] Vivo Y30i (Vivo 2009) and Vivo Y12i (Vivo 2007) Bag Approval in Indonesia

A listing of the unannounced Vivo Y12i with Vivo 2007 model number has appeared at an Indonesia certification website.

[Updated: Jun 18, 2020]

We have found the moniker of another upcoming Vivo smartphone Vivo Y30i in the Indonesian certification website. The model number of Vivo Y30i is Vivo 2019.

This comes just a couple of days after we found the appearance of Vivo Y12i smartphone. We are yet to know any other information about these two new smartphones.

[Original: Jun 16, 2020]

The listing only confirms the name of the device and model number, but there is no information available on its specifications.

Also Read: Alleged Vivo X60s 5G (Vivo 2006) Surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G and 8GB RAM

Could it be an updated version of the Vivo Y12 smartphone that debuted in June 2019? Going by the naming convention followed by Vivo, it seems that the Vivo Y12i phone that has been spotted today could be a mid-range phone and an updated version of the Vivo Y12 from last year.

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo X50 series of smartphones in China. The lineup includes three models such as Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. Rumors have it that the Chinese firm is planning to launch more devices in the near future including the Vivo Watch smartwatch. At present, there is no word available on its specifications. The device was recently spotted at the 3C certification platform of China.

The Vivo V2019A device that was approved by the 3C authority revealed that it could be coming with an 18W rapid charger. It is speculated to debut as the company’s cheapest 5G phone.

Also Read: Vivo V2012A with Snapdragon 765G and 8GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Speaking of 5G, Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand is also planning to launch a non-flagship phone. The iQOO brand that went active last year has launched many smartphones so far. All of them are powered by flagship chipsets from Qualcomm.

It is speculated that the iQOO Z1x will be iQOO’s upper-mid-range phone. It is said to have V2012A as the model number. The 3C appearance of the phone revealed that it could be arriving with 33W fast charging support. Rumors are rife that the iQOO Z1x could be driven by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Vivo is also rumored to be working on the Snapdragon 865 Plus powered Vivo iQOO 3 Pro. Also, there is a rumor that Vivo X60s 5G with Snapdragon 765G could be also launching soon. At present, there is no official word on these phones from the company.