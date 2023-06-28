The Elder Scrolls 6: Here’s When One Can Expect The Game To Release

Xbox Game Studios CEO has dropped a hint about the release date of the sixth iteration of the action role-playing game The Elder Scrolls 6.

For a long time now, fans had been waiting to get some update on the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6. Phil Spencer, who serves as the CEO of Xbox Game Studios, has finally offered some hints about when players can expect to play this game.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced five years back in the month of June. Bethesda released an E3 CGI teaser featuring a mountainous landscape to announce the game. This landscape either symbolized High Rock or Hammerfell. In these five years, fans have experienced several things in their lives while waiting for The ES 6 to arrive. Many of them have even shared some of these experiences in gaming communities. Some of the fans, who were in school at that time, have finished college and are now pursuing their professional careers.

While testifying in a San Francisco court on June 23 for the legal battle that has ensued between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, Spencer stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 is far away from its release and therefore, talking about the game’s availability on any platform would be futile at this point in time. Spencer went on to describe The ES 6 as a game that is “five-plus years away”.

Regarding the PSNow Minecraft thing, that came up based on an internal exchange Spencer had with Xbox execs re Fallout 76 coming to PS Now. Was okay with that but in the exchange had been negative about putting Minecraft there. But, no, Sony doesn't seem to have asked for it — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 23, 2023

After the launch of Fallout 4, the production process of Starfield started in a full-fledged manner. There has been a gap of eight years between the launch of the last two games developed by Bethesda. If we take this into account, the estimation put forward by Spencer can be termed conservative or optimistic. Given the pace at which the developers at Bethesda, the game would take much longer to come out.