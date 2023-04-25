New Xbox Update Becomes a Cause of Concern for The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans

Elder Scrolls 6 Xbox

A recently launched Xbox update, instead of bringing in some cheer, has got The Elder Scrolls 6 fans worried!

It was in the year 2018 that The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced officially. What’s interesting is the fact the game is still in the pre-production stage and it remains to be seen as to when it will hit the stores. According to reports, one could expect the development process of The Elder Scrolls 6 to kickstart only after Starfield gets launched in the month of September. Once the development process starts, one expects the game to be ready in a few years. So, 2028 is when one should look forward to the game’s release.

Those who wish to play The Elder Scrolls 6 on the Xbox have become a little anxious after a new Xbox update. There is a possibility of The Elder Scrolls 6 given a cross-generation release on Xbox Series X and the Xbox device which is launched around that time. Interestingly, the next Xbox is scheduled to release close to The Elder Scrolls 6.

A lot of speculation pertaining to The Elder Scrolls 6 that has happened in the recent past is a result of a bunch of official documents by Microsoft emerging to the fore as a result of Activision Blizzard’s acquisition process. As per the information available in the documents, Microsoft seems to have plans to develop another game. This game could be a part of a popular franchise and could take as long as a decade to be fully developed.

If this particular game is not The Elder Scrolls 6, there is a possibility of it being the Fable reboot. The development process of the latter has been delayed severely because of it suffering from several development based issues from time to time.

