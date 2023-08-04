The Sims 4 Fans Finally Get Some Idea About The Mystery Around The Wealth of Landgraab Family

Being the most prosperous household in the franchise, there is a lot of curiosity about the wealth accumulated by the Landgraab Family!

There have been several characters in The Sims franchise that have generated a lot of curiosity amongst fans. The Landgraab family is known for its massive wealth. While their being rich is not a mystery, the factors leading to them becoming wealthy are. A lot of fans want to study their history so that they also find a way to make a lot of in-game money.

Those who have been playing The Sims games for a while would remember that the Landgraab family appeared for the first time in SimCity 3000. Most fans would have this memory safe in their mind as the name of the family was splashed all across the billboards. In The Sims games, a household receives a charge of water and power bills every week and this amount is transferred to the Landgraab Power Company. This power company, as its name suggests, is owned by the company.

If one goes through the history of The Sims, one realizes that the Landgraab family has always been very wealthy. In The Sims Medieval: Pirates and Nobles, their ancestors Demetrius and Dacian were mentioned. The massive fortune made by Gregory Landgraab was discussed in The Sims 2: Seasons. Players were introduced to Malcolm Landgraab IV through The Sims 2 Open For Business Expansion Pack. Malcolm Landgraab IV, for the uninitiated, owns Club Dante and the Electronics Supercenter. When one follows The Sims 3 timeline, one realizes that Nancy assumes the position of the house scion.

While the liquid assets of the family as seen in The Sims 4 are not the kind that would make one feel super envious of them, one can see a bunch of high-value items in their Oasis Springs residence. The Power Company, of course, is huge and one of the important reasons behind everybody giving them a lot of importance. Since Nancy Landgraab has had a career entrenched in the world of crime, one also assumes that a part of their massive wealth came from engaging in illicit activities.