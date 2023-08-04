Star Wars Jedi: Survivor To Arrive On Last-Gen Consoles Soon

Respawn Entertainment is working diligently towards putting together a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One port for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Electronic Arts, the publishing company behind Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has made an announcement about Respawn Entertainment developing a dedicated port for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the action-adventure game. This confirmation was made during an earnings call that took place recently.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was launched in April this year as a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X exclusive as Respawn Entertainment was keen on the game being a ‘true new-gen experience’ for fans. However, the developer seems to have changed its strategy and now wants the game to be accessible to a larger player base.

Since the gaming company is currently in the ‘early stages’ of developing this port, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have to wait for a while to play the game. There has also been an announcement about Respawn trying to come up with ‘additional performance improvements’ for the version of the game that has been designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This, as per the official announcement, is a ‘top priority’ for the company.

Though Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have not shared any hint on these ports’ release date, it has generated a lot of excitement amongst those who had been wanting to play the game on older hardware for long. Once the ports are launched, one is certain about the fact that the game will have much wider accessibility.

As soon as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was launched, players started noticing major issues with its performance on new-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. Those who were playing it on PC also had to encounter some major issues. Since these issues have not been addressed by the publisher, players are unhappy about Respawn working on creating new ports for PS4 and Xbox One.

However, as the gaming publisher itself has confirmed, the issues with the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game are being worked upon. Very soon, players using these consoles will not be facing any issues while playing the game on them.