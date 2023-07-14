The Sims 4: Horse Ranch Expansion To Bring Unicorns In The Game

The Horse Ranch expansion has proved to be a boon for those fans who had been wishing to see unicorns in the game!

Whenever a new expansion is about to be released in The Sims 4, there is a lot of excitement among fans. The new Horse Ranch expansion pack is all set to be launched in The Sims 4 the next week and fans are curious to know about all that it will offer. Once the expansion releases, one will have a proper idea about all the elements in it. However, what one knows at the moment is that it will introduce unicorns in the game.

After the release of the Horse Ranch, Sims will be able to look after horses and ride them as well. They will also get the opportunity to participate in equestrian events taking place in Chestnut Ridge, the world of which is inspired by the American West.

The Horse Ranch was announced a while back. Ever since an official announcement about it was made, Simmers have had extensive discussions about it on many community platforms. Many discussed the possibility of it featuring unicorns.

A new promo designed for the Horse Ranch features Trixie Mattel, a popular drag queen and a pink unicorn. Fans were extremely happy to see the unicorn in the promo. Seeing a unicorn in the game, after all, was on the wishlist of many players.

It is important to note here that the unicorn was shown briefly in the promo. Many fans have opined that the game could feature a regular horse with a unicorn horn on top of it. Whether The Sims 4 will have a real unicorn or one that just looks like one, it will definitely add a lot of value to the game.