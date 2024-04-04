The Sims 5 Map Leak Hints at a Massive Map for Players to Explore

Among various leaks of The Sims 5 doing the rounds, the Sims 5 map leak that popped up recently has managed to capture the attention of fans all over the world.

The image was shared by a Reddit user on the popular platform along with a note that the map was data mined by himself/herself based on the recent leak of the Project Rene Playtest build.

The Reddit leak highlights the fact that the playable areas in the playtest have been marked in red. Comparing the game screenshots portrayed in the map and the map by itself has only confirmed the accurate lineup of the map.

According to the above post, the map indicates that Paris has been chosen as the location setting. The tipster justifies this statement by saying that he/she found references to the actual IRL photos in the game files.

Also Read: The Sims 5 Open World Map Might Just Have Been Leaked

The shared image gives an idea of how big the map size is. The large size will give players more opportunities to explore the surroundings. This also indicates that there are many things that the Sims will be up to during the exploration.

Electronic Arts has still not mentioned anything regarding the launch date of the game. Hence, it is only fair that the footages highlight that the game is still in the early stages of development. The details projected in the The Sims 5 map leak should be taken with a pinch of salt at this time.

Also Read: The Sims 5: Leaks about ‘Project Rene’ Increasing since its Announcement

It is hoped that the game will incorporate the best details from its prequels, The Sims 3 and 4, and give gamers an enhanced experience. However, it is anticipated that The Sims 5 will be able to not only manage the actions of the Sims in the course of the day and also avail different gameplay choices.