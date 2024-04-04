Foldable iPhone Could be Released Only After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9

Even though the South Korean manufacturer Samsung released its first foldable Galaxy Fold 5G five years back in 2019, its close competitor Apple made no efforts to offer a similar smartphone for its users during this time.

However, things have changed since then and a recent roadmap of Apple products showed the manufacturer’s first foldable iPhone scheduled for a launch in the first quarter of 2026.

A recent DigiTimes report has now arrived with tipster Alpha Biz mentioning that the manufacturer has delayed the launch from the final quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027. If there is any truth in this statement, it can only mean that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 9 will reach the masses before Apple’s foldable smartphone.

Foldable iPhone Specifications

Various reports cite the fact that Apple is contemplating the launch of two foldable iPhone models. One model will portray a book style with an 8-inch internal display and a 6-inch external display. It will be similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range of offerings. The second type will portray a flip style like the Galaxy Z Flip models.

A recent online leak indicates that one prototype will have two separate displays with a hinge connection while the other prototype will support a single OLED display that folds outwards. The smartphones are also speculated multiple cameras. Apple has revealed very little about what it plans to incorporate in its foldable iPhones. So, there is very little confirmed information about these phones at the moment.

There is no proper explanation for why Apple is delaying the launch of its smartphones. Although the launch date is being delayed, the manufacturer has asked its component suppliers not to deviate from the previous schedule to supply the components. An earlier report also talks about moving some staff who worked on the Vision Pro project to the present foldable iPhone project.