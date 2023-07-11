The Sims 5: New Job Listing Indicates Free-To-Play Approach With User Generated Content

Upon its launch, The Sims 5 might be offered as a free-to-play game with several interesting features!

If the recent job listings are anything to go by, The Sims 5, which is being developed under the name Project Rene, will be offered as a free-to-play game to players. According to Sims Community, EA has shared a job posting for the position of head of monetization and marketplace. When you go to the Maxis Careers page, you can see some important details pertaining to the monetization option that will be an integral part of The Sims 5.

Also Read: The Sims 5: Electronic Arts Offers a Glimpse of How It Is Developing The Game

One can still see the job posting on the careers page. The posting gives you an idea about the type of responsibilities one needs to take up while assuming such a job role. It also gives one an overview of how the in-game marketplace in The Sims 5 works. It, therefore, proves as a good source of information also for those who just want to know a little more about The Sims 5.

According to the listing, one of the responsibilities involves going through the game’s content marketplace and UGC and playing a managerial role in the overall purchase journey. It is important to note here that things could change slightly by the time the gears up for its official launch. However, the job posting indicates that user-generated content or UGC could be paid for. So, the game should offer players a few opportunities to make some money off it.

Also Read: The Sims 5: Why Would It Be a Good Idea To Have a Battle Pass?

The listing further states that the players will also have to look after “pricing of all content in this free-to-enter game, ensuring we have an optimal pricing and content architecture”. They would also be required to “provide guidance to content teams on in-game content needs to meet player demand”. If it indeed turns out to be a free-to-play game at the time of its launch, it will attract a large number of players instantly. Apart from getting the older players into its fold, it will also garner the attention of several new players.