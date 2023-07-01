The Sims 5: Electronic Arts Offers a Glimpse of How It Is Developing The Game

While there is some time for players to get the opportunity to play The Sims 5, EA is showing off some development experiments it has been doing with the game!

There is no clarity on the release date on The Sims 5 as yet. While some believe the game will be out next year, many are of the opinion that one shouldn’t expect it to be released before 2025. However, Electronic Arts wants fans to stay connected to the development process of the game. As a part of its newest Sims stream, the gaming company has offered some details on the development experiments it has carried out with the game.

The Sims 5, which is being developed under the codename Project Rene, has been in the news for a while. Fans of The Sims franchise got quite excited when the game was unveiled last year in October. While teasing the game, EA described it as a property that has been around elements like “charming sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories”. One of the key drivers of the game, according to the gaming company, would be real-time collaboration. It will, however, support solo playing as well. Players would be able to try out the game across multiple devices including PC and mobile.

The Behind the Sims showcase by EA offered fans of the creativity tools being used in the development of The Sims 5. These tools seem to be heavily inspired from Create a Style options one comes across in The Sims 3. The showcase gives one a brief idea about how The Sims 5 could look like if the experiments EA is doing with it turn out to be successful.

The showcase featured “new lighting technologies” which, according to the players, will enable one to put together “highly customizable spaces” and give players the opportunity to weave “emotionally resonant stories”. Through the emotions, attitudes and postures of the Sims, players will get an idea about how they are feeling at a given point in time. As far as doing experiments is concerned, EA seems to have taken things several notches higher with The Sims 5.