Three GTA 5 Features That Should NOT Be a Part of GTA 6

While GTA 5 has been impressive in its own way, there are certain features players wouldn’t want to see being retained in GTA 6!

Right now, all GTA fans are looking forward to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. While there is no clarity on when the game will eventually be released, fans are thinking and discussing it every single day of their lives. Since GTA 5 completes 10 years of its release today, the anticipation for GTA 6 is at an all-time high.

GTA 5 has emerged as one of the highest-selling games of all time. While fans expect GTA 6 to break the records set by GTA 5, they also hope that some of the features of the latter will not be seen in the much-awaited title. While GTA 5 was unanimously loved by fans of the GTA franchise, no game is perfect and there are certain elements from it that fans definitely do not want to see again in GTA 6.

Here are some of the features originally seen in GTA 5 that fans wouldn’t want to come across in GTA 6:

Capitalism

GTA Online, which happens to be the online component of GTA 5, has often been criticized for resorting to a variety of practices to monetize the game. From participating in criminal corporate takeover missions to delivering shipments across different locations, there is a lot that players get to do to earn money. However, these money-earning tasks are getting repetitive and boring. Such activities should not be made a part of GTA 6.

Story Missions

The scripted story missions in GTA 5 tend to feature a bunch of failed states that do not generate a lot of interest. These missions also suffer from a lack of dynamism and therefore, fail to hold the attention of the players. Even if story missions are incorporated in GTA 6, they should be done in a smart and innovative manner.

Physics

While GTA 4 was known for its realistic visuals, GTA 5 had visual imagery that was creative, outlandish and slightly over-the-top. The laws of physics were defied regularly. While some of these visuals worked well, some didn’t leave the desired impact. In GTA 6, Rockstar could opt for a kind of visual language that blends realism with stylized action. Since the game will be arriving more than a decade after the launch of GTA 5, the visuals should be remarkably different and in a good way.