The Elder Scrolls 6 Might Not Be Released As An Xbox Exclusive

For those who were upset with rumors about The Elder Scrolls 6 being launched as an Xbox exclusive game, here is some good news for them!

The initial release of Starfield has been quite encouraging. This is, quite naturally, good news for Bethesda Game Studios, which worked on the game for a long time. Since Starfield was designed as an Xbox exclusive release, many thought that The Elder Scrolls 6, too, would get a release only on the console. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Phil Spencer, who heads Xbox, recently gave an interview to Bloomberg during which he spoke about the upcoming game. While The Elder Scrolls was announced way back in 2018, it entered its early development stage just a couple of weeks ago. While the game is years away from its release, fans had already started discussing whether The Elder Scrolls 6 would be exclusively released exclusively on any particular platform.

While speaking to the technology team at Bloomberg, Phil Spencer said that the release strategy of every game is different from the other. Since every game has its audience and individuality, it needs to be positioned accordingly. What has worked for a particular game might not necessarily work for another game.

During the interview, Spencer stated that the team wants “millions and millions of players” to have access to Starfield and other games launched by the studio. The studio head also said that they want players to have a lot of options while seeking out a game and creating their own personal gaming library.

The statements made by Spencer indicate that The Elder Scrolls will not be releasing exclusively on Xbox or any other platform. Considering the fact that the game is being keenly looked forward to by gamers of different age groups and nationalities, releasing the game on all leading platforms might just be the right thing to do.