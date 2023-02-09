Verizon Galaxy A13, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy S23 Series and Moto One 5G UW Ace Get Patch Updates

Verizon has been sending software updates to several devices since the beginning of February including the Verizon Galaxy A13, A14, and S23 series phones.

Here in this post, we’ll walk you through the updates Verizon has rolled out for each device.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

Verizon Galaxy A13 4G is getting its fifth system update. The phone was released with Android 12 OS back in March 2022. Verizon upgraded the device to Android 13 OS in the previous system update which was sent just last month. The current update is just a security patch update dated Jan 2023 to improve the performance of the device.

Version for Samsung Galaxy A13: TP1A.220624.014.A135USQS2BWA4

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

This is the very first system update for the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone which was released last month and runs on Android 13 OS. It’s a security patch update for the month of January 2023. This software update offers improvements in the performance of the device.

Version for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: TP1A.220624.014.A146USQU1AWA6

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra

The brand-new Galaxy S23 devices which were released just last week are getting their first round of security patch updates. Verizon has offered a bunch of deals for the Galaxy S23 series phones and it’s one of the best among various carriers in the United States. The offer includes a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung’s tablet Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Yes, you read it right! Both these devices are offered for free if you buy the latest smartphone.

On the other hand, customers who upgrade their device or switch to Verizon from other carriers are offered a free Galaxy S23 smartphone or a discount of $800 on any model in the S23 lineup. In addition to this, all those who will switch to Verizon will also get a $200 Verizon eCard too.

Samsung has not increased the prices of Galaxy S23 phones in the US and they cost the same as the S22 series. Customers of Verizon can get the S23 phone for just $22.22 per month, S23 Plus for $27.77 and S23 Ultra for $33.33 per month. At retail stores, these phones would cost $799, $999 and $1199 respectively.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23: TP1A.220624.014.S911USQU1AWA6

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23+: TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWA6

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWA6

Motorola One 5G UW Ace

This Motorola smartphone released in July 2021 with Android 11 OS is getting its 11th system update which brings the security patch updates of January 2023.

Version for MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW ACE: RRVS31.Q3-15-3-2-5