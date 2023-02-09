GTA 6 Has a Chance of Improving Boring Vehicles in GTA 5

GTA 6 is currently in its development stage but fans have already pinned a lot of expectations on the game as far as bringing about some improvements in the GTA franchise is concerned.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the most popular game in the GTA franchise so far. However, no game is perfect and there has always been a lot of scope for enhancements to be made in GTA 5.

Since there are strong possibilities of GTA 6 being set in Vice City, fans are expecting it to carry out some modifications or alterations that they had expected from GTA 5.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 5 Exploit Results in Accounts of Players Getting Soft-Locked

GTA 5 has had some very interesting vehicles, but many of the cars in the game were the kind that didn’t cut ice with the players. Many dubbed them as boring and wanted them to be excluded from the game. In GTA 6, fans expect these vehicles to be expanded or upgraded suitably. If that happens, it will please a large number of GTA fans who are vehicle enthusiasts.

2023 is the year when GTA 5 completes a decade since its release. The high-end mechanics and triple-protagonist system of the game are some of the features that have helped it stand out and drive the popular gaming franchise forward in a big way. However, there are a few things that could still be improved upon. The game has the potential to be a lot more interactive and detailed. Some of the secondary characters in the game could be made more interesting by adding some depth to them.

Improve Waterways in GTA 6

GTA 5 did offer a plethora of interesting four-wheelers to its players. However, it did not offer as many options in the water vehicle space. This greatly disappointed those who enjoyed going on water rides. One hardly comes across boats in GTA 5. Also, these boats do not offer great functionality and fail to add much value to the gameplay. GTA 5 does not really give players the opportunity to indulge in some high-adrenaline water-based adventure playing the game.

Also Read: GTA 6: Rockstar Games Insider States That The Next RAGE Engine Will Be Extraordinary

Because of its setting and design, there is good scope for a lot of water-based adventure activities to be introduced in GTA 6. Vice City, as most GTA players are aware, is set in Miami. Now, this is a city that is known for its extensive water bodies. The developing team, therefore, could please fans by introducing several interesting water-based routes in GTA 6.