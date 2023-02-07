Diablo 4 Open Beta Plans Might Be Revealed At The IGN Fan Fest 2023 Event

Activision Blizzard has dropped a hint about the details pertaining to Diablo 4 Open Beta being shared at the IGN Fan Fest 2023 Event.

Diablo 3 was released almost 11 years back and in four months, players will get to try their hands on Diablo 4.

Fans had been waiting for the unveiling of the open beta plans for ARPG Diablo 4. If the rumors circulating around turn out to be true, then fans will not have to wait too long for this to happen.

Before the game makes a grand arrival in June, Activision Blizzard might just give fans the chance to have a look at the dynamics of the game. While the launch date of the public beta version of Diablo 4 remains unknown, there might be an announcement about it soon.

No confirmation has been made by Activision Blizzard. It hasn’t responded to these rumors either. However, it must be noted here that the gaming publisher had earlier discussed the possibility of a Diablo 4 public beta being launched sometime in the future.

While carrying out closed beta testing on the game, Activision Blizzard confirmed the fact that the public testing phase for the game would be carried out in early 2023. However, with a change in the release window of Diablo 4, the other plans Blizzard had for the game, too, underwent a change.

Rod Fergusson, who serves as the manager of Diablo, has already hinted at an official announcement about Blizzard’s testing coming through soon. On Twitter, a fan reached out to Fergusson and asked him to share some detail about the open beta for Diablo 4. While Fergusson refrained from sharing any important information, he stated, “Soon! If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing…”

Soon! If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing… — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 2, 2023

Based on the aforementioned Twitter exchange, one can assume that Blizzard has plans of making an announcement about the open beta of Diablo 4 at an event that would, most probably, be organized in February. Interestingly, IGN recently confirmed that this game will be an integral part of the upcoming IGN Fan Fest 2023. This particular event is scheduled to be organized on February 17 and 18. The event will offer a glimpse into many of the big games that are scheduled to release this year.

There is a fair chance of Fergusson referring to some other event that is scheduled to be organized in February. There have been rumors about a PlayStation Showcase being organized in February. An event of this nature could actually serve as a very good platform for an official announcement to be made about Diablo 4.