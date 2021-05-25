Verizon Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Moto G Power (2021), G Play (2021), and LG Wing 5G Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Moto G Power (2021), G Play (2021), and LG Wing 5G.

All the Samsung smartphones mentioned above are receiving May 2021 security patch and several improvements, while the Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) get a month older, April 2021 security patch. The LG Wing 5G is receiving May 2021 security patch. Check out the respective section for more details.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Verizon-bound Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note10+ 5G are receiving their 21st system update. It brings the latest security patch released in May 2021 for system security enhancements. In addition to this, the update brings improvements to Quick Share file sharing and device performance.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUD9

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUD9

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUD9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Verizon is receiving May 2021 security patch. Like the above Galaxy phones, it is also receiving Quick Share improvements and performance enhancements in addition to a new security patch. This is system update number 8 for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUDE

Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021)

Verizon has released the first system update for Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021). It brings the Android security patch released in April 2021 and a couple of changes which include – Enhanced SMS text messaging when traveling outside the Verizon network and quicker activation of fresh SIMs.

Software Version for Moto G Power (2021): QZB30.Q4-43-130-2

Software Version for Moto G Play (2021): QZA30.Q4-39-87-6

LG Wing 5G

Verizon has released system update number 5 for the LG Wing 5G that brings the May 2021 security patch for system protection against different kinds of security vulnerabilities. This is a minor security patch update and does not brings new features or performance improvements.