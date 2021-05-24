Upcoming OPPO PFGM00 Receives 3C Certification

An upcoming OPPO phone with model number PFGM00 has received approval from the 3C authority of China.

This handset has been spotted for the first time. Hence, there is no word on its final marketing name. The CCC appearance of Oppo PFGM00 shows that it is a 5G-ready smartphone. The listing further reveals that this handset could be accompanied by an 18W charger. This indicates that the OPPO PFGM00 smartphone could be a mid-range phone from the brand.

Now that the 3C authority has approved the PFGM00 model, it is likely to soon receive approval from the TENAA certification platform of China. Probably, it could be an upcoming A-series smartphone from the brand.

Oppo Reno6 Series

In related news, OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno6 series of smartphones on May 27 in China. Oppo Reno6 5G is expected to feature the recently announced Dimensity 900 chipset, whereas the Reno6 Pro 5G could be coming with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

The Reno6 series of smartphones are expected to come with common specs like up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W rapid charging.

The Reno6 and 6 Pro could be coming with a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system, while the Reno6 Pro+ may come with a 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system.

The Reno6 5G may come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges. All three phones are expected to come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. There is no information available on the pricing of the Reno6 lineup.