Upcoming OPPO A16 (CPH2269) Appears with Key Specs at FCC Certification

The OPPO A16 smartphone with model number CPH2269 has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The listing has revealed a few key pieces of information on its specs. Previously, this handset was spotted at other certification sites such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesia’s TKDN, and Singapore’s IMDA.

The FCC listing of the device has revealed that it measures 163.78 x 75.62 mm. Diagonally, the device measures 180.39mm, which suggests that it could be featuring a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch display.

The FCC appearance has further revealed that it runs on ColorOS 11.1 and it is backed by a 4,980mAh rated battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE. Its appearance at BIS, EEC, TKDN, and IMDA did not reveal any major specs of the device. Hence, it is advisable to wait for further reports to know about its other specs.

The successor of Oppo A15

The OPPO A16 moniker suggests that it will be arriving as the successor to the OPPO A15. Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ that supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It boots to ColorOS 7.2 based Android 10 OS. The handset is powered by the Helio P35 chipset and 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM.

Oppo A15 has 32 GB internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage. It features a front camera of 5-megapixel and its rear camera setup has a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It houses a 4,230mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. For security, it features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. It is available at a starting price of Rs 9,490 ($130) in India.