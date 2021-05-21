Verizon Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G UW, A50, LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, and Stylo 6 Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, Galaxy A50, LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, and Stylo 6.

The latest update from Verizon brings a new security patch to all the devices. In addition to this, the update for Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G adds several new camera features and improvements to Quick Share.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G

Verizon has sent a new update to Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G that brings May 2021 security for system security improvements. It also adds Dual Recording camera mode, which allows recording videos with front and rear cameras simultaneously in Split-screen or Picture-in-Picture views. Samsung’s Quick Share is also getting improvements in the latest update. It is rolling out as the 11th system update for both smartphones.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUDC

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUDC

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

Verizon has now released the 9th system update to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW that mainly brings May 2021 security patch. Here UW stands for ultra-wideband, which Verizon uses to deliver connectivity at the higher-frequency mmWave spectrum. The update also brings improvements to Quick Share and adds several performance improvements.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU3DUE1

Samsung Galaxy A50

Verizon bound Galaxy A50 is now receiving a new software update that brings May 2021 security patch. This is system update number 20 for the Galaxy A50. As per the bulletin, May 2021 security patch for Samsung phones fixes 3 critical CVEs, 24 high CVEs, and 17 moderate CVE’s, generally called security vulnerabilities.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSCDUE2

LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW

Verizon has released system update number 8 for LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW. It brings the latest security patch released in April 2021 and several updates to fundamental applications. The update removes Verizon Location Agent app, fixes the system notifications translation issue, and adds “Speak alert message” toggle menu in Settings > Network & Internet > Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Software Version for LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW: V600VM20c

LG Stylo 6

The LG Stylo 6 on Verizon is receiving a new software update that brings May 2021 security patch for system security enhancements. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features, UI changes, or improvements. BTW, this is system update number 6 for LG Stylo 6.