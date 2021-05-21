iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition (V2118A) with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 Spotted on Geekbench

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition with model number V2118A appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 OS.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition as an upgraded version of Neo 3. Today, we have spotted the smartphone on Geekbench that reveals its key specifications. As per the listing, Neo 5 Vitality Edition carries model number V2118A. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Also Read: Mysterious Vivo V2123A with Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Further, the listing reveals that iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has 8GB RAM and boots Android 11 out of the box. When tested on Geekbench, the device yield 1021 points in the single-core test and 3427 points in the multi-core test. It will also come in a 12GB RAM variant as spotted in the Google Play Console listing.

The iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition has already made its appearance on TENAA, 3C, Google Play Console, and IMEI Database. The 3C listing revealed that Neo 3s supports up to 44W fast charging and has 5G connectivity. The same phone may release with Vivo iQOO Neo3s moniker later in India.

Google Play Console listing of Neo 5 Vitality Edition (V2118A) revealed the front renders of the device and some key specifications. According to the listing, it has a punch-hole cutout at the top-right corner for a selfie camera. It appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device has a 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ display with 480ppi pixel density.

IQOO Neo 3 specifications

To recall, the IQOO Neo 3 5G debuted last year in China with a 6.57-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Also Read: OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) Bag Singapore’s IMDA Certification

The device offers a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfie and video calling, it has a 16MP sensor. Other notable specs include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 4,500mAh battery, and, 44W fast charging.