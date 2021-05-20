GTA 6 Map Leaks: Credible or Not?

Ever since the first time any map related to Grand Theft Auto leaked, the fact that they are not reliable is one thing that has been understood by most people.

Many fans of the gaming franchise often get carried away by what appears to them at face value. Most of these ‘map leaks’ comprise grainy pictures that tend to be photoshopped. These pictures are made to look grainy as it makes they come across as authentic.

Having said that, there could be an occasion wherein the GTA map leak turns out to be genuine and authentic. However, to date, none of these map leaks have turned out to be true. Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are free to believe in anything they wish to but they must know and accept the fact that the recent map leaks do not share any real information.

One of the first things you notice about the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak is the fact that it contradicts the information that one came across in the GTA maps that were leaked not too long ago. While the development team of a particular game can make modifications to the in-game maps but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

The most obvious reason as to why these map leaks contradict each other is because they are not based on any solid piece of authentic information. These map leaks are a sham and are carried out with the sole purpose of raising the expectations of the fans. The leakers enjoy the attention they get because of these bogus leaks.

The recent map leaks, just like many other map leaks in the past, are leaker 4chan’s doing. The problem with the leaks made by 4chan is that they lack credibility as they are not based on information provided by a reliable source. One must remember that these days it’s very easy to create fake maps like these and circulate them on the internet.

In the past, some of the leaks made by 4chan did prove to be true but that happened largely when a game was very close to being completed or launched. As far as Grand Theft Auto 6 is concerned, it has not even been announced.

Experience teaches people a lot of things. Perhaps, that’s the reason why a large number of GTA fans don’t find the recent map leaks to be authentic. What is amusing though is the fact that some of the fans of the franchise on the GTA 6 subreddit have compared the recently leaked map to the map of GTA 5.

Those who have criticised the leak have stated how strange the layout looks. For instance, the map appears to have been finished but only partially. The ones who believe in the authenticity of the map might say that the pictures of the map were clicked during the development stage but that doesn’t change the fact that there are many inaccuracies with the map.