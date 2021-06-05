Verizon Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Moto G4, Nokia 2 V Tella and Nokia 8 V 5G UW Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Moto G4, Nokia 2 V Tella, and Nokia 8 V 5G UW.

The two Nokia phones Nokia 2 V Tella and 8 V 5G UW are receiving April 2021 security patch, while all the remaining phones in this article are receiving May 2021 security update. Check out more details in their respective section.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 9 is now receiving its 30th system update from Verizon which mainly brings the latest security patch released in May 2021 for system security enhancements. As per the bulletin, the security patch includes dozens of fixes from Google and 23 fixes from Samsung. The update also brings enhancements to Quick Share for easy file sharing to Android phones.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Verizon has released 2nd system update for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. It brings the May 2021 security patch, Screen recorder feature, and Quick share enhancements. To use the screen recorder feature, just open “Quick panel” and tap on “Screen recorder” to start recording.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A426USQU2AUE2

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 5G is receiving a new update from Verizon that brings May 2021 security patches and enhancements to Quick Share for a smoother file transfer. The changelog also mentions some performance improvements in the update. BTW, this is system update number 25 for the Galaxy S10 5G.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUE2

Motorola Moto G4

Moto G4 on Verizon is receiving its 12th system update that brings the latest security patch released in May 2021. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features, improvements, or UI changes.

Software Version for Motorola Moto G4: QDFS30.130-42-5-10-12

Nokia 2 V Tella and Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Nokia 2 V Tella and 8 V 5G UW are receiving their 4th system update from Verizon that adds May 2021 security patch and several performance improvements. In addition to this Nokia 2 V Tella is also getting changes to Pre-download, post-download & post-update messages/screens.

Software Version for Nokia 2 V Tella: 00VPO_1_350