Vivo V2121A and Dimensity 900-Powered Vivo V2123A Get Certified in China

Two new Vivo smartphones bearing model numbers V2121A and V2123A have received certification from Chinese websites.

Vivo V2121A

Starting with the Vivo V2121A, we have spotted the phone on China’s 3C authority. The 3C listing reveals that the device supports 5G connectivity and charges at a speed of up to 44W. The 3C listing fails to reveal any more details. Also, the marketing name of the Vivo V2121A is currently a mystery. We’ll have more details once it appears on more certification websites or gets detailed in a leak.

Vivo V2123A

The second device we have in this article is the Vivo V2123A. Today, the device made an appearance in the TENAA listing which reveals the complete specifications. The images reveal that Vivo V2123A has a rectangular camera module on the back housing two camera sensors and LED flash. The front panel appears to have a centered punch-hole style selfie camera and the fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button on the right side.

The listing reveals that V2123A has a 6.58-inch TFT display with 2408×1080 pixels resolution and an 8MP punch-hole style selfie camera. Around the back, it has a dual-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.4GHz Octa-core processor. It does not reveal the chipset but thanks to the Geekbench listing which has revealed that the phone is powered by Dimensity 900 chipset. Further, the TENAA listing reveals that Vivo V2123A packs a 4910mAh battery and comes in 128GB, 256GB storage options.

As of now, the marketing name of V2123A is unknown but a recent report suggests that it could debut as Vivo X70. Also, speculations are that the phone could also launch as an IQOO-branded smartphone.