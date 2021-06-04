Vivo Y75 5G (Vivo V2060) Bluetooth SIG Certified; Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 SoC

Vivo Y75 5G smartphone bearing model number Vivo V2060 has been spotted on Geekbench as well as on the Bluetooth SIG website.

The Bluetooth SIG listing does not reveal the marketing name of this Vivo phone but it reveals some key specifications. However, the moniker has already been revealed via IMEI certification. The smartphone has bagged certification from India’s BIS website.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone will be powered by “holi” codenamed motherboard, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. Further, the listing tells us that the phone boots Android 11 out of the box and has 8GB of RAM. However, there could be more RAM variants that will be unveiled at the launch.

The Vivo Y75 5G managed to score 524 points in the single-core test and 1754 points in the multi-core test when benchmarked on Geekbench. The smartphone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification which revealed that it supports Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. Other than this, the listing does not reveal more details about the phone.

In addition to this, the company is working to bring Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo Y73 which were recently spotted on the Google Play Console. As of now, the company has no words regarding the launch of any of these phones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC was announced back in January as the first 5G chipset under the Snapdragon 4-series. It is built on the 8nm architecture and has Kryo 460 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz The chipset supports Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF system and supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz networks. GPU related tasks are handled by Adreno 619.

The chipset supports FullHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it supports 64MP sensors and allows 1080p video recording 60 fps. The Qualcomm’s Spectra 345 ISP in Snapdragon 480 allows simultaneous capture from up to three camera sensors. Other notable details include – Bluetooth v5.1 support, FastConnect 6200, Wi-Fi 6, SA, and NSA 5G modes.

Featured Image: Vivo X60 Pro+