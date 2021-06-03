Verizon Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy A71 5G UW, A51 5G UW, Tab E (8.0), LG Velvet 5G UW and Motorola One 5G UW Get New Software Updates

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A71 5G UW, Galaxy A51 5G UW, Galaxy Tab E (8.0), LG Velvet 5G UW, and Motorola One 5G UW.

The latest update for all the devices brings May 2021 security patch except for the Galaxy Tab E (8.0) which is receiving April 2021 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e

Verizon-bound Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are receiving a new software update that brings May 2021 security patch. It also brings enhancements to Quick Share for smoother file transfer and several performance improvements. This is system update number 27 for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e on Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUE2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUE2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUE2

Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0)

Verizon-bound Galaxy Tab E (8.0) is receiving its 12th system update that brings the latest security patch released in May 2021 for security improvements. Other than a new security patch, it does not bring new features or UI changes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0): M1AJQ.T378VVRS7BUE2

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW and Galaxy A71 5G UW

Verizon-bound Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G are receiving their 5th and 6th system update respectively. Regardless of the system update number, the update for both the phones brings May 2021 security patch, Quick Share enhancements, and some performance improvements.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU3DUE2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU3DUE2

Motorola One 5G UW

Motorola One 5G on Verizon is now receiving a new software update that brings May 2021 security patch. This is a minor security patch and does not brings new features or improvements. BTW, this is system update number 5 for Verizon’s Motorola One 5G.

Software Version for Motorola One 5G UW: RPNS31.Q1-51-30-1-2

LG Velvet 5G UW

Similar to the Motorola One 5G UW, Verizon has released May 2021 security patch for LG Velvet 5G. The changelog does not mention any other changes in addition to the May security patch. The smartphone is receiving its 5th system update from Verizon.