Mysterious Honor JLH-AN00 Phone with 65W Charger Spotted in CCC

An upcoming Honor smartphone with a JLH-AN00 model number has received certification from the 3C authority of China.

It is likely that this model number may belong to an upcoming Honor 50 series of smartphones.

The CCC appearance of the Honor JLH-AN00 shows that it carries support for 5G connectivity, and it may ship with a 66W charger. Honor will be announcing the Honor 50 series of smartphones on June 16. Reports have revealed that the lineup includes models such as Honor 50 SE, Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 Pro+.

Probably, the Honor 50 SE, which is the lowest model in the Honor 50 series, could be featuring a 66W charger. The brand is also said to be working on another phone called the Honor X20. There is a possibility that the Honor X20 could be equipped with a 66W charger. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the identity of the Honor X20.

There is no concrete information available on the specs of the Honor 50 SE. It is believed that the Honor 50 and 50 Pro models will feature the Snapdragon 778G chip. The Honor 50 Pro+ could be a flagship device with Snapdragon 888+ chipset. As far as the Honor X20 is concerned, reports have claimed that it will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Apart from the JLH-AN00, another phone with RNA-TN00 model number has also received 3C certification. This one is a network variant of the Honor RNA-AN00 phone, which was approved by the 3C authority last month. Since the listing suggests support for a 100W charger, it appears to be a high-end phone from the Honor 50 series. The RNA-AN00/TN00 smartphone has also appeared at TENAA, but its listings are yet to be populated with specs and images.