OPPO PEAT00 / PEAM00 TENAA Listing Reveals Full Specification and Images

Yesterday, the mysterious OPPO PEAT00 / PEAM00 smartphone was spotted at TENAA with minimum specs. The device had also appeared in the database of China’s 3C certification in the recent past with a 65W fast charger. Today, the TENAA listing of the phone got updated with its entire specifications and images.

The OPPO PEAM00 / PEAT00 smartphone measures 160.5 x 73.9 x 7.85mm and it weighs 169 grams. The phone may arrive in colors like white, purple, and black. The appearance of the phone suggests that it may neither be the OPPO Ace3 nor a Reno series phone. Rather, it appears that it could be the first A-series phone from the brand to come with 65W fast charging capabilities.

The OPPO PEAM00 / PEAT00 phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The device has a dual-cell battery. The size of one of its batteries is mentioned as 2,100mAh.

The smartphone draws power from a 2GHz octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM. The phone offers users with a massive storage of 256 GB. The device lacks support for external storage. The smartphone is loaded with Android 10 OS.

The unidentified OPPO phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The backside of the phone has a square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner. It comprises of three cameras such as a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a third camera of 2-megapixel. The device is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The OPPO A92s that debuted in April was one of the most advanced A-series phones that camera with 120Hz display and 5G capabilities. Hence, it appears that the OPPO PEAM00 / PEAT00 could end up as the first A-series with support for 65W rapid charging technology.

