Verizon Galaxy Tab S6 Gets Android 11; Galaxy A01, A21, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, and Tab S7+ 5G Get New Software Update

Verizon is sending a new software update to Samsung Galaxy A01, Galaxy A21, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.

The latest software update for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 brings the Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on the top. For Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A21, the update brings a new security patch and performance improvements, while the update for Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G adds a new security patch and several new camera features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Galaxy Tab S6 was announced back in 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Now, the Verizon-based Galaxy Tab S6 is receiving Android 11 OS that comes with the company’s latest skin, One UI 3.1. Samsung started the Android 11 rollout for the international Galaxy Tab S6 two months ago. That update installed March 2021 security patch, but Verizon has added April 2021 security patch in the latest update. This is system update number 11 for Verizon Galaxy Tab S6.

Android 11 and One UI 3.1 brings loads of new features to the device which include Chat bubbles, Improved device and media controls, One time permission, Permission auto reset, A refreshed user interface, and A conversation section in the notification area.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 : RP1A.200720.012.T867VVRU4CUD3

Samsung Galaxy A01, Galaxy A21

Verizon has released a new software update for Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A21 that mainly brings April 2021 security patch. In addition to a new security patch, the update also brings performance improvements that should result in a better user experience. This is system update number 5 for Galaxy A01, while Galaxy A21 is receiving its 4th system update.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU4AUD3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU3AUD2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Verizon is sending the 5th system update to Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. It brings the latest security patch released in April 2021. It also brings several new camera features which include – 2 new video filters in Single Take mode : Highlight videos and Filtered videos, Mono and Backdrop effects in portrait mode, a new gesture to start recording with the front camera, and adds several background effects during video calls using apps like Duo, etc.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G: RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU2BUD2