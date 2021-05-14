The Sims 4 Makes an Official Announcement About Courtyard Oasis Kit

After a yet-to-be-launched product gets leaked on some platform, the company is left with no option but to release it officially from their end.

This is seen as a damage control measure and the company hopes it minimizes the loss they suffered because of the unceremonious leak. Now, the Sims 4 has taken a similar step.

Around a week back, the Courtyard Oasis Kit, which is supposed to be the fourth kit of the game, got leaked on the Microsoft Store around a week back. Now, it will get an official launch on May 18. The kit will be compatible with different platforms like Macbook, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. According to an official release, it will feature “vibrant and harmonious pieces inspired by the riads of Morocco”.

Also Read: Maxis Can’t Add Cars to the Sims 4, Here’s Why

EA has shared a bunch of images as well so that the gamers can have a preview of the Build/Buy items.

The kit comprises traditional tile patterns and filigree designs along with a plethora of fountains, textiles, plants and furniture. Builders will also be able to utilize the new archways and wooden windows. If you go by the description provided, the Courtyard Oasis Kit will exclusively feature Build/Buy items and won’t include any gameplay extras.

When Xbox put up a list of the content of the Courtyard Oasis Kit on its storefront, the official Twitter account of The Sims responded in a very subtle manner to the situation and also indicated that one should look forward to something very exciting the next week.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Seasons Calendar: Change the Way You Play

This is what they tweeted:

“Hey @Xbox, check ya’ texts!” they said. “We totally get it, we’re excited too! This summer is going to be 🔥& we can’t wait to share our summer line-up on May 17th.”

A quick FYI: We're just as excited as you to reveal what's coming out soon and the newest Kit and Game Pack are both right around the corner. Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to learn more! — SimGuFrost⛄️ (@SimGuruFrost) April 27, 2021

As we are aware of the fact that a new Game Pack will be arriving in the next couple of weeks, one should expect a good amount of information to come through on 17th May.

In the meantime, The Sims 4 has received one of its two patches that it was supposed to get this month. The update that it received today has added 16 East Asian eye presets to it. This should help in resolving the issue of putting together authentic East Asian sims. Some of the other changes made to the game are minor bug fixes and updated afro hairstyles.