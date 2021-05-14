Mysterious Vivo V2123A with Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

A new smartphone with model number Vivo V2123A and MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, Android 11, and 8GB RAM has appeared on Geekbench.

Today, we have spotted a new Vivo smartphone on the Geekbench benchmarking site. This new device carries model number Vivo V2123A. As of now, the marketing name of this upcoming Vivo smartphone is still a mystery.

The Geekbench listing reveals that Vivo V2123A boots Android 11 out of the box. It is powered by ARM MT6877 codenamed chipset which is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Further, the Geekbench listing reveals that Vivo V2123A has 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants that will be unveiled at the launch.

In the Geekbench 4 test, Vivo V2123A has managed to score 3467 points in the single-core test and 8852 points in the multi-core test. As of now, there is no word from Vivo regarding the launch of Dimensity 900 powered smartphone.

Dimensity 900 SoC

The Dimensity 900 chipset is based on 6nm architecture, which is also used in the fabrication of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 SoC. According to the company, this new chipset is 8 percent more efficient than other 7nm chipsets. It has a total of 8 CPU cores which includes two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The chipset supports 120Hz with a FullHD+ display, up to a single 108-megapixel single sensor or two 20-megapixel sensors at 30fps, and 4K HDR video recording.

It’s not confirmed which will be the first brand to launch a phone with Dimensity 900 chipset. But, rumors are that the Oppo Reno6 series will be the first to use this new SoC. And today, we spotted Dimensity 900 powered Vivo smartphone on the Geekbench. We’ll be more clear on this once we have more details or through the company announcements.