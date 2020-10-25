Verizon LG Wing 5G, LG Velvet 5G UW, LG K51, V60 ThinQ 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy A01, Galaxy A50, Tab S5e and Motorola Razr Receive Software Updates

A bunch of smartphones from the stable of LG, Samsung and Motorola have received software updates from Verizon and the list includes phones like LG Wing 5G, LG Velvet 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy A01, A50, Tab S5e and a few more.

LG Wing 5G

The newly released smartphone from LG, the LG Wing 5G, is receiving a software update from Verizon. With this update, the device will get 5G Nationwide access. If you own this device through Verizon you will notice the 5G icon on the display as soon as you enter the 5G network in over 1,800 cities across the country. The latest October 2020 Android security update patch is also included in this update.

Software Version: F100VM10c

LG Velvet 5G UW

This is another latest model from LG and this is its first system update from Verizon. The change brought about is the same as the LG Wing 5G, permitting access to the 5G Nationwide service. The Android security update patch included with the update file is of the September 2020 level.

Software Version: G900VM10e

LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW

Again, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is also getting the same 5G Nationwide access via Verizon. You can now enjoy seamless 5G service across 1,800+ cities. The Android security update of September 2020 is included.

Software Version: V600VM10i

LG K51

The only update being sent to the users of the LG K51 by Verizon is the August 2020 level Android security update patch, which is its latest.

Software Version: K500UM10e

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A01

The Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Samsung Galaxy A01 are getting their October 2020 level Android security update patches in this system update from Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQS9BTI4

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRS2ATI1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also receiving only the latest Android security update patch. The device is getting the September 2020 level patch right now with this update from Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: QP1A.190711.020.T727VVRU1CTI8

Motorola Razr

The only Motorola device in this list, the Motorola Razr is being sent the latest October 2020 Android security update patch by Verizon. This is the system update No.6 for this device.

Software Version: QDVS30.106-27-7-3