Verizon Moto G Power Gets Android 11; Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Nokia 3 V Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Motorola Moto G Power, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Nokia 3 V.

The latest update for Motorola Moto G Power brings Android 12, while Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Nokia 3 V are receiving a new security patch with the latest update.

Motorola Moto G Power

Moto G Power is one of the company’s popular mid-range phones debuted with Android 10. Now, the device its first major OS upgrade in the form of Android 11. Here, we are talking about the Verizon-bound Moto G Power. This is the system update number 7 which can be identified by firmware version RPM31.Q1-54-13.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola has already released Android 11 update to the unlocked Moto G Power in the US, but it installed February 2021 security patch. However, Verizon has added a more recent April 2021 security patch. The update should bring Android 11 goodies which include Chat bubbles, improved media controls, one-time permissions, permission auto reset, and privacy features.

Software Version for Motorola Moto G Power: RPM31.Q1-54-13

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Verizon has released a new software update for Galaxy S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G that mainly brings May 2021 security patch for system security enhancements. It also brings Quick Share enhancements and adds BYOD (bring your own device) feature which allows the phone to adapts to the new carrier’s look and feel without the need to factory reset, when the carrier SIM card is changed. This new update count to system update number 26 for Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, while Galaxy S20 5G UW is receiving its 13th update.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU2DUDA

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU2DUDA

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU2DUDA

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Verizon is sending the 4th system update to Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G. It brings the latest May 2021 security patch which improves device security from different kinds of security vulnerabilities. The update also brings Quick Share enhancements and some performance improvements for a better user experience.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU3AUDB

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU3AUDB

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU3AUDB

Nokia 3 V

Verizon-bound Nokia 3 V is receiving its 8th system update which installs April and May 2021 security patch. As this is just a minor security patch update, therefore don’t expect to see some new features, UI changes, or performance improvements.

Software Version for Nokia 3 V: 00VZW_1_35L